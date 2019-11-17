Some Bristol, Va. schools get trauma kits as safety precaution

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Just a couple of days removed from a deadly school shooting in California, and a shooting at a new jersey high school football game. One local school system is getting kits to help with possible trauma cases.

The Bristol Virginia School System and Fire Department issued a joint statement on Friday after the California shooting saying they’re praying for families affected and reviewing all safety plans for their students.

The Stop the Bleed kits contain materials needed to respond to trauma in the classroom or on campus.

Other safety precautions are also being looked at.

A safety vestibule has been installed at Van Pelt Elementary School.

Highland View Elementary School is scheduled to have a similar barrier installed in the coming weeks, as well as other schools later on this year.