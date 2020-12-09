Some Bristol Tennessee Essential Services customers experiencing outages since Tuesday morning

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cable and internet service outages have been affecting Bristol Tennessee Essential Services customers since early Tuesday morning, according to posts from the utility service.

BTES continued to provide updates on its Facebook page Tuesday, saying that minor changes had been made for days in anticipation of a “core backbone network” upgrade. Issues and outages had not occurred until Tuesday.

BTES asked that customers experiencing issues message them with their account information so troubleshooting could be conducted.

By Tuesday afternoon, BTES said most of the phones at its building were down. IPTV cable and phone services were still experiencing outages at the time.

As of 9:53 p.m., BTES was still experiencing outages and advising customers to not disconnect power from their set top boxes.

As of Wednesday morning, BTES said progress had been made overnight and some set top boxes were returning from the outage.

BTES said more updates will follow throughout Wednesday.