(WJHL) — Appalachian Power said in a Saturday evening update that around 1,100 customers in Virginia and 100 in Tennessee remain without power following heavy wind and storms on Friday.

The update said power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday to most Virginia customers, with the exception of Gate City and Glade Spring, where power is anticipated to be restored by 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The update said Friday’s storm surge impacted roughly 50,000 customers and power has been restored for ‘well over half’.

Hundreds of assessors, linemen and tree crews are in the field working to restore service, and several hundred more are expected to join the response effort throughout Saturday night and Sunday, according to the update.

The update said power was restored Saturday to more than 30,000 customers within Appalachian Power’s service area.