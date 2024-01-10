JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Despite market fluctuations and other operating challenges, Tennessee’s oldest curbside recycling — and the only one left in Northeast Tennessee — is in no danger of shutting down.

“We’re making it happen because we believe the residents of Johnson City want curbside recycling — they like the program,” Johnson City Solid Waste Manager Hal Crawford told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

Coming off a year that saw Kingsport and Jonesborough both permanently shutter their curbside programs, Johnson City is reaching the 35-year mark with a fairly uncommon model, but one that has helped the city get annual revenues by selling its recyclables. Unlike the “single stream” model that Kingsport used until suspending its program in 2020, Johnson City staffers separate households’ recyclables at the curbside.

“We get a premium price for our product because it’s sorted at the curb and it’s not mixed and contaminated like a lot of single stream programs,” Crawford said from his New Street conference room.

Nearby, a piece of heavy equipment was prepping corrugated cardboard for baling, while inside a huge shed-like building, more bales of cardboard, plastic, mixed paper and aluminum sat awaiting transport to the recyclers that buy them, helping offset the program’s cost.

Baled plastics at Johnson City’s solid waste center ready to be picked up by the city’s buyer. (Photo: WJHL)

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, markets were pretty good for the corrugated cardboard, mixed paper, aluminum, glass and plastic residents can put at the curb each week. After down years the previous two years, the city grossed $771,546 that year.

Combined with some commercial revenue and about a quarter million dollars in savings from avoiding landfill costs, Johnson City’s recycling program roughly broke even that year, when its expenses were $1.1 million.

But the commodity markets fluctuate a lot, including the corrugated cardboard market, which accounts for the majority of Johnson City’s revenue. The city’s baled corrugated cardboard brought in nearly $600,000 in 2022.

That’s not the norm, though. The gap between expenses and the revenue/savings combination was more than $400,000 in fiscal 2020 and more than $300,000 the following year. In the year that ended last June 30, the program also didn’t break even.

“Recycling is always going to be a cost of a service, and recycling on a monthly basis does not pay for itself,” Crawford said.

“We have incorporated it into our $13 a month rate. That’s how we’re making it happen.”

Can curbside recycling bounce back?

Twenty-five miles up the road in Kingsport, curbside recycling was on hiatus beginning in 2020 and the city announced last summer it would not be coming back in the foreseeable future.

Assistant City Manager Ryan McReynolds said it would take a nearly 50% increase to the city’s current $8 monthly solid waste fee to resume the city’s single-stream curbside program given current market conditions. The single stream method brings in far less revenue as unsorted materials are sold to a “materials recovery facility” (MRF).

In Kingsport, expenses rose steadily from fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2020, increasing from $583,699 to $853,859. Revenues plunged from $115,678 in 2015 to just $6,501 in 2020.

That meant the net cost rose 81%, and that was before the Knoxville MRF Kingsport’s material was going to hit the city with a proposed change that would have added $115,000 to costs.

“We can’t go to the citizens and ask them to fund $1 million plus,” McReynolds said of the cost gap.

That doesn’t mean McReynolds doesn’t want recycling to be as convenient and widespread as possible for Kingsporters. The city has increased its number of dropoff centers, and he keeps close tabs on market conditions in case they swing toward making curbside viable.

He said with Eastman Chemical (plastics) and Domtar (cardboard/paper) involved in major recycling business right in Kingsport, those “circular economy” ventures might trickle down and create more revenue opportunities on the collection side.

“We’re just keeping a pulse on hopefully this macro environment trickles down into Kingsport and we see the financials turn,” he said.

Could ‘EPR’ be an answer?

If Tennessee Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) has her way, local governments may not have to wait on market conditions. She’s sponsoring the Tennessee Waste Recycling and Reduction Act in this year’s legislative session.

“It will significantly change our recycling rates and provide people with an incentive to reduce and recycle,” Campbell told News Channel 11. “And I really want to put an emphasis on reduction, because reduction’s much more important, actually, than recycling.”

The bill would create what’s called an “Extended Producer Responsibility” (EPR) program in Tennessee. EPR programs assign the producers of packaging responsibility for the end of life of products — and the revenues the programs generate often go to help offset communities’ recycling costs.

Funding to increase recycling and reuse would come from dues paid by the “Producer Responsibility Organization” (PRO) members. Most companies that produce packaging will be required to join the PRO, with dues varying based on the volume and chemical makeup of that producer’s packaging materials.

As written, the bill calls for revenues sufficient to reimburse recycling services fully for costs associated with the collection of recyclables, transportation to a recycling facility, processing in preparation for recycling and actual recycling.

“It’s really kind of making the corporate world step up and take some responsibility for our recycling rates, and we want to do that in a way that’s very respectful of business and pro-business,” Campbell said.

As envisioned, Campbell’s bill would set up a panel of company representatives “so they could figure how that works best for them,” she said. She added that a number of companies she’s talked to already do a great deal to reduce their packaging materials and help incentivize recycling, but added that approach can put them at a financial disadvantage to companies that don’t make those efforts.

“This is really also about equalizing the playing field so that everybody’s working from the same place in terms of their responsibility for plastic waste reduction,” Campbell said.

A former small town mayor, Campbell said she completely understands the decisions local governments are making to spend less on the recycling options they provide citizens.

“A lot of times you really just don’t have a choice, and especially with things like recycling … if it’s not affordable then that’s just not an option. And we are finding that because our state hasn’t prioritized recycling from a regulatory standpoint.”

For evidence, she pointed to states that have increasing recycling rates due in part to EPR programs.

“Colorado is a great example of a state that may lean a little more red (Republican) in some areas, and we’re certainly modeling our EPR on theirs,” she said.

As News Channel 11 reported last week, a recent study showed Tennessee with the nation’s third-lowest recycling rate. Campbell said that trend has multiple negative consequences.

“Our landfills are at capacity, and the litter problems and the extra waste problems that we have in this state are really alarming, and I really encourage people to pay attention to this issue, step up and support our bill, because it’ll make a big difference in everyone’s lives,” she said.

For his part, Johnson City’s Crawford thinks a MRF closer than Knoxville is essential.

“I think to take recycling to the next level in Northeast Tennessee there needs to be a regional approach,” he said. “That regional approach probably includes a processing facility somewhere that would be a regional center. I think that’s the next step for Northeast Tennessee.”

Meanwhile, Johnson City leaders aren’t even talking about a possible pullback to the city’s curbside offering, which has led to recycling of more than 130,000 tons of materials in its 35 years.

“I’ve never heard any kind of discussion from city management about ending the program,” Crawford said.