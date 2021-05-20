Soldiers, veterans to hike ‘One Last Mile’; Rogersville hosts Memorial Day Ruck March and cookout

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – To honor local veterans and active duty members of the military, Rogersville is hosting a “ruck” march capped off with a cookout.

The Rogersville Memorial Day “Operation One Last Mile” Ruck March is planned for May 31, starting with a hike at 10 a.m. from the Tennessee Army National Guard Rogersville Armory on Frontage Road to downtown Rogersville.

The event is planned in conjunction with Project Serve Our Soldiers to raise funds for an upgrade to the armory. Donations can be submitted to any First Community Bank.

After participants have reached downtown, invited National Guard soldiers and veterans with one guest will join a cookout hosted by local sponsors which runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a 21 gun salute, wreath laying ceremony and a flag retirement ceremony.

According to an email by event organizers, entertainment will include country band Dwayne Morris and friends and a donation of 25-30 cases of beer and beverages by Holston Distributing Company.

Attendance is limited to those 21 and up.