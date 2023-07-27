JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beers shook on the tables, food dropped onto plates and the assembled crowd let out a collective groan Tuesday night at the Opossum’s Tale pub.

Dutch midfielder Jill Roord had just taken a ball near the top of the penalty box in the United States’ end, touched it once and fired a clean strike just between defender Lindsey Horan’s legs and just inside the left post past a futilely diving Alyssa Naeher. 2019 women’s World Cup runners up The Netherlands was on top of the two-time defending champion Americans.

And while that score stood at halftime after a lackluster American effort in the attacking end, the crowd at the Opossum’s Tale seemed happy to be there. (The U.S. would equalize in the 62nd minute as Horan got her revenge with a head ball off of a Rose Lavelle cross.)

Former soccer player and U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) fan Cari Gregg said a combination of food and fellowship more than made up for the disappointing first half.

Cari Gregg, right, shows off her Megan Rapinoe jersey at the Opposum’s Tale pub in Jonesborough, Tenn. July 26 prior to a U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup game. (Photo: WJHL)

“I really love the environment here,” Gregg, who was sporting a Megan Rapinoe jersey, said of the pub on her second visit there. “Everyone has been so kind and welcoming and honestly the food is the best food I’ve eaten as far as pub food goes, the best in the United States.”

Gregg wasn’t done, continuing with high praise for one of co-owner Elena Gonzales’s signature dishes as a couple dozen patrons buzzed in the background in anticipation of the second half.

“I’ve been to England and eaten pub food and the fish and chips I would recommend. It’s so good.”

Gregg’s assessment had to please co-owners Anna Floyd and Elena Gonzales, who first began mulling over the idea of opening a pub during the COVID pandemic’s early days. Floyd said they spent a lot of time walking in downtown Jonesborough — and watching British murder mysteries.

“They always would end up in a pub to solve the mysteries and it just got us thinking how nice it would be for Jonesborough to have a place to solve your mysteries — and also just a place to gather because there just isn’t downtown a great place to gather in the evening for food and for a good beer.”

Opossum’s Tale co-owner Elena Gonzales greets a young customer at the pub. (Anna Floyd)

Floyd said she wasn’t disparaging the town’s current evening offerings, but added that the Opossum’s Tale brings “a different vibe.” Gonzales’s food is as important as the beer, children are welcome, and the football banners and art on the wall hint at the remaining “secret sauce.”

The pub is designed for the true football fan, with plans to be open soon on Saturdays and Sundays during the day when English Premier League games are on. Floyd, who played in high school, follows the USWNT closely and is a rabid Liverpool FC backer, said Americans have become much more interested in and educated about the beautiful game in the last decade or so.

“People are starting to understand the, I don’t want to say fanaticism, but excitement around the Premier League that exists in other countries,” Floyd said.

Cari Gregg said she “definitely” thinks the football focus, rare to nonexistent for Tri-Cities bars, will be a draw for a lot of people.

“That’s been an area that we’ve needed in this community,” she said. “A lot of people card about soccer and I’ve always wanted to come to a place and feel that it was an important sport and feel the appreciation for all the hard work these players put in. I deserves appreciation and time so I’m glad an establishment is putting that in.’

Co-owner Anna Floyd serves a thirsty customer at Opossum’s Tale. (Photo: WJHL)

While they’re watching or just chatting, customers can enjoy a pretty broad variety of food. Gonzales makes everything from classic pub fare including bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie to salads with grains to give them some oomph, sausage rolls and beer battered vegetables. Several gluten free and vegan items are on offer, along with a kids’ menu (and a small kids’ library).

The pub also has eight draft beer taps with a good bit of local beer available.

When it comes down to the essence of what Floyd and Gonzales want the Opossum’s Tale to be, though, is an integral part of the town where Floyd grew up.

“A lot of the way that we set it up with the bars and things is intentional so that you don’t end up sitting alone at a table,” Gonzales said. “You have to kind of scooch in next to someone else and get to know your neighbor.”

Floyd said every night of the pub’s very brief existence, couples and single people have come in, seen friends and joined their tables.

“All of a sudden you have a whole row of people who already know each other, and also hopefully the opportunity for people to get to know new folks.”

The pub is at 103 Fox Street and seats about 40. Current hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, but Floyd and Gonzales plan to expand to Saturday and Sunday mornings and early afternoons so people can watch English Premier League games. They also look to begin a Monday evening trivia event. More information is at the business’s website.