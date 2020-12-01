Snowy, wet conditions causing traffic delays across Tri-Cities Tuesday morning

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia can expect delays due to hazardous road conditions and weather Tuesday morning.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Traffic Map, traffic on Interstate 26 is moving slow in Unicoi County in the higher elevations.
In Carter County, a box truck has overturned along Highway 19 E near Bear Branch Road close to the state line. Carter County 911 dispatchers told News Channel 11 that the south lane of the highway is closed in the area and will likely remain closed for several hours until the truck can be towed.
In Southwest Virginia, a crash on Interstate 81 South is causing delays.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Map, the crash occurred near mile marker 19.5 in Washington County. The right shoulder of the road is closed.