Snowy, wet conditions causing traffic delays across Tri-Cities Tuesday morning

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia can expect delays due to hazardous road conditions and weather Tuesday morning.

Snow on the road AND still falling on I26 heading west from Unicoi County to Johnson City. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/w0Cje1zTWa — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) December 1, 2020

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Traffic Map, traffic on Interstate 26 is moving slow in Unicoi County in the higher elevations.

We are getting reports of snow on the roadways in the higher elevations in Carter and Unicoi Counties. Use caution in these areas. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 1, 2020

In Carter County, a box truck has overturned along Highway 19 E near Bear Branch Road close to the state line. Carter County 911 dispatchers told News Channel 11 that the south lane of the highway is closed in the area and will likely remain closed for several hours until the truck can be towed.

Roads in @GreenevilleTown have a bit of snow cover. Take it slow if that’s the case! We’re on 11E. @GreeneSheriff #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/uqQg51aC7L — Tyler Allender (@TylerAllender) December 1, 2020

In Southwest Virginia, a crash on Interstate 81 South is causing delays.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Map, the crash occurred near mile marker 19.5 in Washington County. The right shoulder of the road is closed.