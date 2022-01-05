Snow ready Kingsport: School system, emergency services working alongside public works to prepare for severe weather

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One city in the Tri-Cities region that hasn’t seen too much snow recently is Kingsport. Officials from the Model City told News Channel 11 they are ready for the impending severe winter weather.

The city confirmed that its public works department had not started placing brine on city streets prior to Thursday’s projected snowfall due to the probability of rain prior to flurries.

The Model City’s snow removal policy dictates that once the snow starts to fall, snow removal crews will begin the removal process and start clearing roads. The city has over 30 vehicles equipped with snow plows and salt spreaders.

The partnership between the city public works crews and other public entities like the school system and emergency services is paramount in times of severe weather.

“That’s a great partnership that we have with them to be able to have conversations – we’ve done that already today to have conversations about tomorrow so that way we’re all kind of on the same page,” Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent told News Channel 11.

True said Wednesday night that no decision had yet been made to declare Thursday a snow day or cut down the hours of the school day.

“We’re gonna make decisions obviously, you know with safety in mind for students when it comes to our bus transportation, our student drivers that are driving to Dobbyn’s Bennett. I think those kinds of thoughts are in our head and then we were just really trying to look as far out as we can and staying on top of forecasts so that we can make the safest possible decisions,” he said.

He explained that if the decision to change school hours is made on the day of the severe weather, the school system administration would make that decision by 5:15 a.m. in order to optimize the communication with families.

When it comes to public safety during a snow or ice storm as is expected for Thursday afternoon and night, Kingsport Fire Department spokesman Barry Brickey told News Channel 11 drivers can rest assured that his department is ready to jump into action when someone dials 911.

“With the Kingsport Fire Department every one of our fire engines has tire chains and those are ready for us to put it on in case there are slick spots on the road or ice and snow and that way we can go out and respond to calls when we need to,” Brickey said.

He urged that safe driving was not the only precaution drivers should take when severe winter weather is abundant.

“After you get home make sure you’re staying there if it’s nice it’s slick out you don’t want to be out running around we want you to be safe,” he said.

Beyond taking it slow, Brickey had another tip for drivers during a winter storm.

“As you’re coming home from work, we really would love for you to you know, take your time, be cautious as you’re driving that way you don’t have an accident,” he said. “You should always have a kit inside your car maybe with a blanket, a flashlight, maybe an extra battery to charge your cellphone in case you were to get into an accident or something like that or for some reason your car were to lose power and then that way you can contact emergency services if you need.”

Currently, Kingsport has 3,500 tons of salt on hand, and contracts in place to procure another 4,000 tons if needed, according to the city’s snow removal plan.