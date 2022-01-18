Snow, ice still a concern for removal crews in high elevations

(WJHL) – With snow moving out of the area by early Tuesday, the focus for salt trucks and snow removal crews shifted to the side streets and neighborhoods – particularly in higher elevations.

“Mainly in Roan Mountain, because Roan Mountain got hit pretty hard,” Carter County EMA Director Billy Harrell said. “They’re on the backroads up there today – still putting down salt and scraping.”

It was a similar scenario for crews working the high peaks in Johnson County.

“Snow was deep,” Johnson County Road Superintendent Jeff Wagner said. “We had drifts this morning five and six-foot. We’ve had trucks stuck in them this morning.”

While some of the heaviest-hit areas ended up with nearly a foot of snow, it wasn’t the powder that caused the most issues.

“It was a lot of ice underneath,” Wagner said.

The ice caused dangers, not only to drivers but also to those on foot.

“I was actually in 9-1-1 dispatch this morning and they were taking a few calls where people had already fell this morning trying to get out and walk and hurt themselves on the black ice,” Harrell said.

Some welcomed relief came around midday – thanks to Mother Nature.

“We were so glad to see the sun pop out around lunchtime, and we were hoping it warms up and melts some of this black ice,” Harrell said.

“The sun’s helping us a whole lot right now,” Wagner said. “By eight or nine o’clock tonight we’ll have it in decent shape until morning.”

Wagner bragged the manageable conditions are all thanks to his dedicated crew.

“I can’t ask for a better staff,” he said. “They just get out there and really get it. You don’t have to worry about them or check on them – they just do a super job and I can’t brag on them enough.”

But, there’s still more work to be done.

“We’ll be back out at 5 o’clock in the morning – putting chat on the trouble spots,” Wagner said.

“If they have to come in early – they will,” Harrell echoed. “But, they’re going to make sure the roads are safe as we can get them.”