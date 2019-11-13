SNEAK PEAK: Pinnacle Speedway in Lights ready for season kickoff in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It certainly feels like winter and Bristol Motor Speedway is covered in Christmas lights and looks like a winter wonderland. It’ll get you in the Christmas spirit!

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights opens November 15 and runs through January 4.

The spectacle features 2 million lights across a 4-mile trek. The site is open from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. every night.

The 2019-2020 season marks the 23rd season of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights.

The Eastman Credit Union Christmas Village returns to its location in the center of the oval.

Visitors will also have the chance to take a lap around “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

This year, the event is adding a new feature, a lighted Christmas maze.