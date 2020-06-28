Snap-On Tools employees self-quarantine after possible novel coronavirus exposure

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snap-On Tools released a statement Saturday evening regarding an employee’s possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Based on COVID-19 contact tracing by the Tennessee Department of Health, an associate was identified as having had contact with individuals outside the facility that had tested positive and therefore, was asked to quarantine. Subsequently, eight additional associates were asked to quarantine who had contact with the original coworker. None of these associates have tested positive nor have they been diagnosed positive for COVID-19. The coworker who had been initially in contact with the outside individuals has twice tested negative. Snap-On Tools

According to the statement, the employee who might have been exposed has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice.