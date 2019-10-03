Smyth County, Va. authorities investigate threat ‘regarding the Chilhowie v Northwood football game’

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said they identified a threat that was communicated about a local high school football game.

According to authorities on Friday, September 27th, “the School Resource Officer for Northwood High School was advised of a potential threat communicated to a student regarding the Chilhowie v Northwood football game. Deputies assigned to the football game were alerted and the suspect was located.”

Authorities said a preliminary investigation led to that suspect being evaluated by a mental health crisis worker.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the incident is still under investigation, “as additional evidence has been seized through search warrants by this Office.”

Officials also commended the person who spoke up reiterating the importance of the saying “if you see something say something.”

Saltville Police and Virginia State Police also assisted in this incident.

Smyth County authorities added that the public was not in any immediate danger as a result of the incident.