Smyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning near Saltville.

Smyth County deputies, along with Saltville and Chilhowie police officers, responded to the 100 block of Roberts Chapel Road around 2:30 a.m. after Smyth County 911 received a call regarding a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man inside a residence who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a “domestic situation” that happened during the night.

Deputies recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting along with other evidence.

The sheriff’s office says the body will be taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed yet, according to the sheriff’s office.