Smyth County Sheriff IDs remains found in Chilhowie house fire

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Police have identified the remains found after a house fire in the 1700 block of St. Clair’s Road on Nov. 30.

According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were those of Edward Lewis McGhee, 74. A release from police states McGhee was the homeowner of the residence, which was destroyed in the fire.

The medical examiner in Roanoke completed the autopsy.

Responding agencies to the house fire included the Chilhowie, Adwolfe and Saltville fire departments.

Fire personnel continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

