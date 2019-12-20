Smyth County Sheriff: Home invasion investigation underway in Saltville

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A home invasion robbery investigation is underway in Saltville.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, 911 received a call about 5:26 a.m. Friday regarding the incident on Lions club Road.

The victim reportedly told the dispatcher that four people broke in the residence and assaulted him. Accordin to the sheriff, those injuries were minor and required no medical attention.

The victim also told 911 that several items were taken from the home and that at least one suspect had a handgun.

According to Shuler, a deputy stopped a suspect vehicle near the crime scene at about 5:37 a.m. At that time, two people fled. One was arrested. A search by deputies, Saltville Police, Chilhowie Police, Virginia State Police and VDGIF Conservation Police resulted in another suspect being captured.

One of the suspects has been identified as Christopher Gevon Flowers, 18, of Abingdon. The other suspect is a 16-year-old, also from Abingdon.

According to the sheriff, both are being charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery and use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

No information regarding bond was immediately available.

Two more suspects remain on the run. “The only description of the two additional suspects at this time is that they were males wearing dark clothes,” Shuler stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.