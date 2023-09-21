SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler will serve as the new secretary for the Virginia Sheriff’s Association (VSA).

On Sept. 20, the VSA announced the new officers for the 2023-2024 term at its fall conference in Virginia Beach.

At the event, Shuler was sworn in by Superman actor, Dean Cain. Cain portrayed the iconic character in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

Shuler has served as the sheriff of Smyth County since 2016 after being elected in November 2015.

For more information on the VSA, click here.