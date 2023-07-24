SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Automated school zone speed enforcement will begin at Smyth County Schools this upcoming school year after a speed study conducted at four schools found more than 2,500 speeders exceeded 11 mph over the speed limit during school hours.

A release from Smyth County Sheriff Chip Schuler said the program will increase safety for students, parents and staff by giving anyone driving 11 mph or more over the designated school zone speed limit a civil citation. Cameras will identify speeding vehicles, and citations will be sent through the mail, according to the release.

Schuler said during the speed study, leaders discovered more than 2,500 speeders exceeded 11 mph over the speed limit across the four schools analyzed: Atkins Elementary, Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie Middle/High and Saltville Elementary.

The release said the citations will not be traffic citations and will not take points off of driver’s licenses or be reported to insurance. The citations carry a fee in order to encourage motorists to obey posted school zone speed limits.

Sheriff Schuler said a 30-day warning period will be in place before enforcement and ticketing begin. That 30-day period starts on Aug. 8, during which those caught speeding will receive a warning citation without a fee. Then, on Sept. 8, enforcement with fees will begin.

Signage will be in place at participating county schools, according to the release.