JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - School districts across the region have had their fair share of everchanging plans but leaders are concerned it could be happening more with breaks looming in the near future.

"When we have extended school breaks, we do tend to see an uptick in the number of positive cases," said Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox. "When students are in school, we have these measures in place and what we're told by our health department is that the school day is not a significant contributor to community spread."