Smyth County passes Second Amendment sanctuary resolution

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County is the latest locality to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the resolution Tuesday night.

Several counties and cities across southwest Virginia have passed similar measures declaring their support for the Second Amendment right to bear arms and opposition to using local funds to enforce laws viewed as a violation of citizens’ rights.

This comes amid concerns about future gun legislation by state lawmakers.

