Sheriff: Smyth Co. man charged for meth possession, more than 3 pounds found in home

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County police seized over three pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $5,600 in cash when they searched a home in the 700 block of E Main Street in Saltville, Virginia.

Authorities arrested Michael Dwayne Ferley, 51, on Wednesday. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Ferley is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges are anticipated as the items found in the home are sent to a forensic lab.