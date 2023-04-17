SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A teacher at Chilhowie Elementary School was named a regional teacher of the year.

Melanie Smith, a pre-K through grade 5 library media specialist, was informed Monday that she was one of eight regional winners selected from across the state.

Candidates were nominated by school districts and the regional winners were selected by a Virginia Department of Education committee.

Later this spring, the committee will select the 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year among the eight regional winners.