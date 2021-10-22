Smyth County armed robbery suspect found with Fentanyl, arrested in South Carolina

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After an armed robbery left a gas station teller injured and the till $338 lighter, authorities arrested a Saltville, Virginia man in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Thursday.

According to Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett, Ryan Huffman, 33, allegedly entered a Cargo Gas Station on Oct. 2 before brandishing a knife and demanding money. Puckett said Huffman injured the teller in the exchange, cutting her hand.

Authorities said Huffman then left the building and fled.

On Oct. 22, Huffman was arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina after U.S. Marshals found him staying at a motel on New Cut Road, according to an arrest report by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says officers found “numerous needles” inside his motel room, which Huffman told officers contained fentanyl.

Huffman was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and waived his right to a trial in that jurisdiction.

Puckett said Huffman will be extradited to Virginia on Sunday where he will face charges of armed robbery and malicious wounding, both of which are felonies.