Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS phone scam

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One Southwest Virginia community is being warned about a new phone scam.

The Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted yesterday that they are starting to receive more reports of an IRS phone scam.

“The scammers are up to their old tricks trying to convince people that they owe back taxes and that there’s going to be a warrant issued for their arrest. They are wanting the victim to go one of the big retail stores to purchase gift cards. The scammer will then ask for the numbers from the card. The concerning twist for this round of the scam is that they are using technology to spoof OUR phone number. They are making it seem that the Sheriff’s Office is calling making the threat that you will be arrested. REST ASSURED we will not call you and advise that we have a warrant from the IRS for you. Please don’t fall victim to this or any other scam — stay vigilant,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call: (276) 782-4056