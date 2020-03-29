Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect dies after being taken into custody from medical emergency

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect suffered a “medical emergency” in custody and later died Saturday night, after getting arrested and striking a Smyth County deputy’s vehicle head-on with his truck.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a call was received Saturday night after 8:30 p.m. for a Ford Ranger driving on the wrong side of the road on Nicks Creek.

A second call was then reported, saying the vehicle attempted to break through a gate at Utility Trailer.

Investigators say the truck was intercepted by a federal agent, state police and a Smyth County deputy.

The release says the suspect attempted to hit several law enforcement vehicles and struck a Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy head on.

A Smyth County deputy forced the suspect vehicle off the roadway. The suspect attempted to set his vehicle on fire as law enforcement officers tried to remove him from inside the vehicle.

“After a forced entry was made to the suspect vehicle, he was removed and became combative during the arrest. Once the suspect was in custody, he suffered a medical emergency; law enforcement officers at the scene gave CPR until EMS arrived. The suspect was transported to the Smyth County Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A joint investigation by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, and Virginia State Police is currently underway. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke has been notified and will be conducting an autopsy. Agencies responding to the original call were the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, U.S. Forest Service, and the Marion Police Department. A Smyth County Deputy, and two Marion Police Officers suffered minor injuries from the incident, they were all treated and released from the Smyth County Community Hospital Emergency Room,” according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing and the name of the suspect has not been released at this time.