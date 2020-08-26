Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect after armed robbery at Rural Retreat gas station

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information that could help in the search for an armed robbery suspect.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an armed robbery suspect on Monday at the Easy Stop Exxon on Lee Highway in Rural Retreat.

An employee at the gas station told deputes that around 8:55 p.m., a white male suspect entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

The employee told investigators that after the suspect left the store, a pick-up truck with a loud exhaust head north on the highway toward Rural Retreat.

The post says investigators are following up on leads as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (276) 783-7204.