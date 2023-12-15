WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Smyth County man died Friday morning after reportedly being hit by a pickup truck in Wythe County.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), troopers were called to a scene along Route 11/Lee Highway around 7:27 a.m. Troopers were told a body had been found about a “half-mile from where Exit 67 on Interstate 81 intersects with Route 11.”

State police report the body was identified as Gilbert Millsap, 68, of Adwolfe.

Millsap was reportedly walking along Route 11 when he was hit by a pickup truck, according to the VSP. Millsap died at the scene of the crash.

As of Friday evening, the VSP had identified the driver of the vehicle that hit Millsap as a Wytheville man.

Charges are pending in the crash, and state police continue to investigate the incident.