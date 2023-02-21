SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Water and Sewer Department announced Tuesday that a boil water notice is in effect for residents in several areas.

According to the notice, state health officials felt there was a “need for concern” regarding the water’s safety after a “major broken water main” was reported in the county.

The affected areas include:

Carlock Creek

Apple Valley

Middle Fork

Horseshoe Bend

Porter Valley

Spring Branch

Cleghorn Valley

Lyons Gap Rd

The notice is in effect until further notice. Consumers are advised to boil their water for drinking purposes. Water intended for washing clothes or bathing does not need to be boiled.