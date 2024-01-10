ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Roan Mountain staple has reopened after closing for improvements 2 months ago. Smoky Mountain Bakers is back in operation at 126 Orr Street serving a variety of fresh breads, sweets and wood-fired pizza.

Crystal Decker, owner and manager, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the establishment will continue to have the local favorite pizza, along with some new additions.

“We’ll have espresso drinks,” she said. “We have a new case where we’re going to have higher-end desserts and to-go, grab-and-go items, and then we’ll be making more and more different pastries and breads, bigger selections, and then the pizza, of course, is always so popular, and [made of] all quality ingredients, proper technique.”

Decker said the team renovated, painted and got some new equipment in order to better serve the Roan Mountain community. She said she’s grateful that customers have welcomed the business back with open arms after the short break.

“We’re just so excited to see the improvements that we really dreamed about for a long time and excited to see us being welcomed right back into the community; and [to see] everybody really happy for us and happy to see us, as well as we’re happy to see them.”

More information on Smoky Mountain Bakers can be found on its social media.