Smokey’s Buddies looking for volunteer animal transport drivers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Knoxville-based animal transport organization is looking for volunteer drivers.

News Channel 11 caught up with Sarah Brazee, a transport volunteer with Smokey’s Buddies, in Colonial Heights on Friday.

That’s where she picked up Noel, a shepherd mix who is being transported from Alabama to an animal rescue in Delaware after being found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot. Brazee took Noel from Colonial Heights to Wytheville, where she transferred her to another driver.

“One of my favorite parts about this is I’m just one very small piece of the puzzle of getting animals to their forever home,” Brazee said. “But it’s such a blessing and such a great opportunity to do something like that.”

Smokey’s Buddies is in need of volunteers, especially during the holiday season.

“It’s such a small amount of time for me,” Brazee said. “It’s a couple of hours on a Friday or Saturday or Sunday afternoon, but ultimately without all these people coming together to stitch together their time on the road, we wouldn’t be able to get animals to their forever homes.”

All of the animals transported have been vaccinated and have proper paperwork.

The organization runs from 150–200 transports a year, mainly along the East Coast.

For more information, visit Smokey’s Buddies’ website.