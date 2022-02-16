JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a fire at OmniSource on Wednesday afternoon.

According to city officials, firefighters arrived at the scene on Perma Road at 1 p.m. A spokesperson with the city described the situation as a debris fire.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Employees outside said the thick smoke appears to be wallowing from the top of the hill.

The JCFD continues to battle the fire and determine its cause, as of 2:30 p.m.

This marks the second known fire in the Tri-Cities, Tennessee area Wednesday afternoon. The department of agriculture on Wednesday issued a “Very High” fire danger alert and will not issue any safe debris burn permits due to gusty winds, dry air and warmer temperatures — the perfect conditions for fires.

Another fire in the region includes a brushfire in Hawkins County in the Grassy Creek Road area.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.