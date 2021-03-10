Smoke visible from I-26 in Unicoi Co. is U.S. Forest Service ‘controlled burn’ in North Carolina

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A fire visible from Interstate 26 in Unicoi County is a controlled burn, according to fire officials.

James Heaton, a technician with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, reported that smoke was coming from a controlled burn being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina.

According to the USDA’s website, “The goal of these prescribed burns is to reduce the risk of wildfires and help create a healthier, more diverse and more resilient forest that can better support wildlife.”

Photo: M.Lee/WJHL

The alert on the USDA’s website also added, “The U.S.F.S. is planning two prescribed burns located on the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests on Wednesday, March 10 which will temporarily impact the Appalachian Trail. The Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, is planning to conduct a 650-acre burn located at Beauty Spot Bald in Mitchell County along the Appalachian Trail. This segment of the AT will be temporarily closed with a detour for hikers along Forest Service Road 230 for approximately 1.25 miles.”