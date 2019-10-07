Smoke testing to be conducted in multiple Johnson City neighborhoods through end of December

A manhole cover for a sewer is shown in an intersection in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Water and Sewer Services Department will begin conducting smoke tests for sewer lines in the Knob Creek and Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant collections system this week.

According to a release from the city, these tests are part of the department’s comprehensive maintenance program.

The tests will help determine points in the system where extra water can enter.

Smoke testing will continue through the end of December.

Over the course of the tests, white smoke will be sent into the sewer system and forced through the line, revealing cracks and opening.

The smoke is safe, odorless, non-toxic and non-staining.

If homes have correctly-installed plumbing systems with well-vented working water taps, smoke should not enter them

If the smoke does enter your home, there are likely deficiencies in your plumbing system, and you should call 423-461-1646.

Crews are slated to begin working this week on Carroll Creek Road near Timberlake Road to near Willows Trace Drive.

Testing will then occur in the following areas:

· Lake Ridge Pointe Subdivision

· Lake Ridge Elementary School

· Lake Ridge Estates Subdivision

· The Estates Subdivision

· The Villages at Lake Ridge Subdivision

· Willows Ridge Subdivision

· Willows Ridge at Waters Edge Subdivision

· Duncans Retreat Subdivision

· Highland Church Road from Boones Creek Road to near Boones Station Road

· Boones Creek Elementary School

· The Ridges Subdivision

· Garland Farm Estates Subdivision

· Highland Parc Subdivision

· The Gates at Highland Ridge Subdivision

· Old Boones Creek Road from Boones Creek Road to near Thompson Road

· Thompson Road

· The Sanctuary Subdivision

· Claude Simmons Road from Knob Creek Road to West Market Street

· Mizpah Hills Subdivision

· Simmons Ridge Subdivision

· Sterling Springs Subdivision

· Sawyers Pond Subdivision

· Strawberry Field Subdivision

· Alexander’s Grove Subdivision

· Sellcrest Subdivision

· Minga Drive

· West Market Street from Claude Simmons Road to Minga Drive