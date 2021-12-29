Smoke alarms donated to Kingsport Fire Dept. to be installed in residents’ homes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) received a donation of $400 worth of smoke alarms that will be put in local homes.

The alarms were donated by the Kingsport Firefighters Association, marking the tenth year of the ongoing contributions.

“Every time we get new smoke alarms, we try to get them on every single fire engine,” said KFD Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey. “And that way our firefighters go out for a medical or a well check call, they’ll actually check the smoke alarms inside the home, and if they need to put one up they’ll have these on the fire engines, and that way they can put them right up.”

The smoke alarms have an internal 10-year battery, meaning residents won’t have to replace dead batteries. However, residents with different types of smoke detectors are reminded to check the batteries regularly.