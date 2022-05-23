SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map reports lane closures on I-81 northbound Monday morning.

TDOT reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred near Exit 69 in Blountville. The reported crash closed the right lane and shoulder.

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol revealed that the crash, which occurred at 7:36 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer and a 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500. The tractor-trailer’s driver had pulled over on the right shoulder and stepped out of the tractor-trailer.

The THP reported that the Chevy “failed to keep in its proper lane” and hit the tractor-trailer at mile marker 71.6 before coming to “an uncontrolled final rest off the right-hand side of the interstate.”

Neither drivers were injured during the incident.

Charges could follow as the THP continues to investigate the crash.