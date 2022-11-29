KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the Kingsport Carousel can ride one of the attraction’s holiday-time horses this season.

A release from the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Lady Cinnamon will return to the carousel for the 2022 holiday season. Lady Cinnamon, a red-maned horse adorned with sugar, spice and “everything nice,” is a smaller horse than others.

She was carved by Ronnie Hubble with his granddaughters in mind – hence her size.

Initially, Lady Cinnamon was planned to be sold in an auction fundraiser after she was carved and painted. However, she was used as a “guest horse” while others were repaired and has since become a favorite of children.

The Kingsport Carousel, located at 350 Clinchfield Street, features 32 animals and two chariots for families to ride. The attraction opened in 2015 and since then has taken more than a half million visitors on a $1 ride, according to the release.