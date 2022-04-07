JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small plane ended up in a Johnson County creek Thursday after failing to gain altitude.

According to Johnson County Airport Manager Dave Garris, a local pilot who was heading to West Virginia crashed at the end of the airport runway during takeoff. The plane was unable to gain proper altitude.

Garris said the plane did clear the airport’s border fence before skidding across Crackers Neck Road. Afterward, the plane landed in a nearby creek.

Photo courtesy of Jared Wood

The pilot was alert following the crash and told officials he was experiencing lower back pain. Garris told News Channel 11 around 4 p.m. that he had learned the pilot was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Garris told News Channel 11 that the plane was not leaking fuel. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive at the crash site Friday morning.