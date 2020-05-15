FAA: Small plane ‘clipped a tree and crashed’ in a Rogersville yard near Hawkins Co. airport, one fatality confirmed

UPDATE 3:18 P.M HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the FAA released a statement following Friday afternoon’s fatal plane crash.

“An Ercoupe clipped a tree and crashed in the yard of a home in Rogersville, Tenn., at around 2 p.m., today. The aircraft was on approach to Hawkins County Memorial Airport when the accident occurred. The pilot was the only person aboard; check with local authorities for the name and condition. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident. “ -FAA

PREVIOUS STORY:

UPDATE 2:51 P.M. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed with News Channel 11 that one person was dead following a small plane crash Friday afternoon.

That plane crash reportedly happened near the airport in Surgoinsville.

Sheriff Lawson said they will be issuing a news release about the incident Friday afternoon.

HCSO is currently on scene of a plane crash near the Hawkins County Airport. Please use caution if travel is necessary in the area. No additional information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries will need to be referred to the NTSB. pic.twitter.com/zQcJsenZle — Hawkins County SO (@HawkinsCountySO) May 15, 2020

PREVIOUS STORY:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An airport employee at the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville has confirmed a small plane crash Friday afternoon.

That small plane crash happened near the airport, according to the employee.

We’re told emergency crews are on the scene.

