Small Business Saturday events across the region encouraged as pandemic persists

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In small towns across America, small businesses are geared up for shoppers in search of holiday gifts. In the Tri-Cities, several small towns are hosting versions of the same event — Shop Small Saturday.

In Jonesborough, the town’s events coordinator told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that the town has facilitated the event this year in hopes that the small business owners could see a boost in business as the pandemic continues.

“We’re excited to have a Small Business Saturday tent here, we’ve got lots of things to give away, we’ve got Small Business Saturday bags, we’ve also got a shop local bingo that we’re going to be promoting, so you can go visit all the stores, make a purchase and get a stamp, and when you get five in a row, you turn those in and we register the prizes,” Events Coordinator Melinda Copp said. “We’re also going to be giving away gingerbread kits in preparation for our Jonesborough’s Gingerbread Villiage, that will start next weekend, so we’re really excited about that. We want you to take your gingerbread kit home, build it, get creative, and then bring it back and enter it in our contest.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many small (and some large) businesses to close, Small Business Saturday could be just what they need to make it through these tough financial times, Copp said. She added that this is also a great opportunity to get Christmas gifts.

“I hope that they shop with intent and really get some meaningful gifts, shopping local is as important as ever this year, as you know, we’re not out of this yet and the serious part is actually still to come for a lot of the downtown businesses,” she added. “You know, when February, March rolls around through the winter, so it’s more important than ever now to support our small businesses.”

Jonesborough’s Shop Small Saturday started at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

In Greeneville, the Greene County Partnership Chamber of Commerce said that “Shop Small Greene,” is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for smaller, locally-owned businesses.

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, aimed at granting support to local, small businesses. The Greene County Partnership will be open as a stop on Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be selling Greeneville merchandise along with new ornaments.

Kingsport is also reminding shoppers to support local.

It's Small Business Saturday! Support your friends, neighbors, and community when you #SHOPKPT. Shop safely in-person or from anywhere using our local merchant websites.#ThisIsKingsport #ShopLocal #DowntownKingsport #ShopKpt pic.twitter.com/Soi7OWiLXX — This Is Kingsport (@ThisIsKingsport) November 28, 2020

Nationwide, similar events are encouraged as the pandemic has hit small businesses the hardest.

Small businesses need our support now more than ever before. This Small Business Saturday and throughout the holidays, please shop local and do your part to help the backbone of our communities and our economy. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 28, 2020

Vice-president Elect Kamala Harris encouraged folks to shop local, along with many other elected officials. The Department of State also Tweeted.