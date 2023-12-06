GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the past two years Depot Street has been under construction to revitalize downtown Greeneville, but even though that project is complete, city leaders still have minor issues they need to fix.

“It’s the complication of designing on a pretty steep hill,” said Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith. “Essentially, Depot Street is going up a hill and down the other side of the hill and you do have a differential slope between one side of the street to the other side of the street.”

Smith told News Channel 11 that these issues are part of the clean-up process now that construction is complete, and admits that the sloped concrete could cause accidents.

“There’s no real designation between this sloped area, which is not technically a sidewalk, and the sidewalk itself,” said Smith. “It’s easy for somebody to start walking on the slope area, and it could create a hazard for tripping or falling.”

The problem area where the sidewalk slopes is in front of Tipton’s Café on West Depot Street.

Joe Aldridge, an employee at the café, said he is worried that when it gets icy, people could slip.

“Some people can’t hardly step up to go on the sidewalk because it’s very sloped,” said Aldridge. “I’m afraid that somebody will probably fall head-first into their car.”

The Town of Greeneville has already started coming up with ideas on how to fix the issue of the sloping sidewalk.

“There’s a number of ideas, which include options from just painting the sloped area, so it’s visually designated from the rest of the sidewalk area,” said Smith. “There’s a concept of taking the concrete out and making it into a landscaped area. We’ve looked at putting some concrete barriers, maybe some plantings that would prohibit people from walking on there.”

Smith told News Channel 11 that he is working with their engineering firm to look at what it will cost, and how to best fix the potential hazard.