Slice of the biggest White Pine Tree returns to Tennessee state park

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 600-pound cross-section of what is said to be the largest White Pine Tree has returned to Rocky Fork State Park.

The tree was cut down in 1948 after being damaged by a strong wind, and at that time it was believed that the tree was 353 years old.

It’s estimated that the tree was 200 feet tall and more than 19 feet around.

The slice of the White Pine tree, which has been referred to as a tree cookie was returned to Rocky Fork State Park this morning after residing in several different places over the years.

Rocky Fork Park Manager Tim Pharis said, “We’ve always had a plan to bring this section of this tree back. It was cut back in 1948. So 70 years, even this cut is 70 years old and we were able to find it in Ijams Nature Center down in Knoxville gifted it to the park.”