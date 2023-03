BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bluff City Family Committee is working hard planning some fantastic events this year.

In April, the committee will be hosting a Spring Formal to kick off its exciting slate of events. That’s set for April 22.

Other fun events include a Mother’s Day fundraiser, a community car seat check and a Father’s Day dance.

Beth Smith and Trinity Malone sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what’s in store for the city.