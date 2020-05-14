Slain Sullivan County deputy, VSP trooper added to national memorial

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy and a Virginia State Police trooper who were killed in the line-of-duty last year were among 307 members of law enforcement honored during a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

The names of Sgt. Steve Hinkle and Trooper Lucas Dowell, along with hundreds of other fallen law enforcement officers, were read during the live-streamed ceremony as they were formally dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Both Hinkle and Dowell were killed in the line-of-duty in February 2019.

Hinkle was fatally shot during a welfare check call near Blountville while Dowell, a native of Chilhowie, was fatally shot while executing a search warrant in Cumberland County, Virginia.

You can watch the entire ceremony below: