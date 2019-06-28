GREENEVILLE, TENN. (WJHL) — A group of expert skydivers is attempting to break the Tennessee state record for the number of people falling in formation.

Skydiving group “Jump TN” in Greeneville is hosting local divers and dozens from across the country to make the big jump.

From more than 14,000 feet above the ground, 40 skydivers hope they can break ground on a brand new record.

The current Tennessee title for most skydivers falling in formation resides in Tullahoma, Tenn. at 36 divers. Friday, June 28 the divers in Greeneville hope to make it 40.

LIVE: Justin Soto WJHL is interviewing one of the skydivers from today's attempt to break the state record for the largest number of divers falling in formation.Read the story here: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/skydivers-looking-to-break-tennessee-record-for-formation-fall-in-greeneville/ Posted by WJHL on Friday, June 28, 2019

“It would be great for us to be able to have the record here at our small little drop zone in East Tennessee,” says Angela Alley, co-owner of Jump TN.

They will begin their attempt at 12 p.m. and will continue to try and break the record throughout the day, and through the weekend until they get it right.

At last check Friday – they’ve gotten around 30 skydivers in formation. Skydivers we spoke to say it’s no easy task.

“Everyone has got to get out at the same time, fly up and dock at the same time. We don’t have 40 dives to have 40 people make a mistake so we’ve all got to be there and focused,” A skydiver named Val said.

Organizers said it would be a great accomplishment to bring the record to East Tennessee.

“This would be huge. It would bring the record for Tennessee here to Greeneville. And that would be really nice to have that stand for a while here,” Mikael Stevens, Jump TN owner said.

Stevens also said this event helps push the skydiving sport and give more exposure to East Tennessee and show that the sport is very much alive in our area and statewide.

The public is invited to watch the jump, but they must do so from outside the Greeneville airport.

To skydive with Jump TN find reservation information on their website.