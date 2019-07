12 golfers shoot under par after the first round at the Elizabethton Golf Course

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) The first round of the William B. Greene Junior East Tennessee Amateur displayed the golfing pedigree the Tri-Cities has to offer.

There was 16 golfers that shot par or better at the Elizabethton Golf Course, including 12 that scored under par.

The first trio of the championship flight tees off at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.