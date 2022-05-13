WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — MedFlight airlifted one person to an area hospital Friday following a skid steer accident in Southwest Virginia.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Hidden Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a skid steer had fallen on a man, but he was able to free himself.

A medical crew arrived at the scene, and Andis stated the man said he could not feel anything “from the waist down.” MedFlight transported the man to an area hospital. It is unclear what led to the incident.

No further details, including the extent of the man’s injuries, have been released at this time. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.