ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Barter Theatre in Downtown Abingdon, Virginia is preparing to celebrate a milestone like no other.

The theatre will recognize 90 years of business this summer, but before that, an exciting new performance is set to take the stage.

‘Skeleton Crew’ is set in 2008 Detroit and focuses on a small automotive factory on the brink of foreclosure. The performance will portray how the impending closure will impact the livelihoods of families in the community.

Terrance Jackson, Director of Barter Theatre’s Black Stories, Black Voices said while the play is set in Detroit, it’s a theme families in Appalachia know all too well.

“We’re looking at the play and even though it’s in a Detroit, Michigan auto factory, we’re seeing how that relates to the black community here in our region when the coal industry left. We’re looking at the two pieces and the similarities they share,” said Jackson.

Tickets for Skeleton Crew are on sale now. They can be found here.

The performance runs from May 20 through June 4.