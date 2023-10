GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Skeletal remains found by a hunter on Oct. 17 in Greene County have been identified.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of Homer Marshall Ricker were found in a wooded area of the Mohawk community last week.

Ricker was reported missing by family members in February 2019. He was last seen walking in the Mohawk/Bulls Gap area in 2018, the sheriff’s office said.

No foul play is suspected.