MOHAWK, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) is investigating after what appears to be human skeletal remains were found by a hunter Tuesday morning in the Mohawk community.

A release from the GCSD said Sheriff Wesley Holt met a hunter on Idell Road, who told him he came upon what he thought were human remains while scouting the property for deer. The hunter led Sheriff Holt “to what appeared to be a human skull,” the release states.

The GCSD brought K-9 Ruger to the scene along with the Criminal Investigation Division, and while processing the scene, more skeletal remains were discovered.

“The remains have obviously been here quite a while,” Sheriff Holt said. “We are hopeful that we can get the remains identified to bring someone’s family some closure.”

The release said the remains were sent to ETSU’s Forensic Center in hopes of making a positive identification.