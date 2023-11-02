JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new option for sneakerheads is coming to Johnson City.

A building permit shows shoe company Skechers plans to renovate the former Aaron’s space along North Roan Street. According to the permit, the renovation will cost about $650,000.

The store is located at 2123 N. Roan Street in Johnson City.

Signage saying the Skechers store is coming soon was already up as of Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the company told News Channel 11 they could not comment further with a planned opening in the first quarter of 2024.

The closest Skechers retail location is an outlet store in Asheville. The nearest regular brick-and-mortar Skechers store is in Hickory, North Carolina.