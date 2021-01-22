Sixth annual Jonesborough Chocolate Fest set for Feb. 12–14

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers announced that the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest will return next month for its sixth year.

This year’s event will take place Feb. 12–14.

You can take a stroll through downtown Jonesborough where chocolate stops will be set up, with each offering chocolate-themed treats.

Organizers have modified the annual event in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Instead of being a one-day event, this year’s festival will span three days with multiple times available and a limited number of tickets sold.

Days and Times:

Friday, February 12 from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2–5 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 from 1-4 p.m.

Chocolates will also be packaged for pick up to be enjoyed at home. Social distancing measures will be in place and face masks will be required.

Tickets will be sold in packs of 10, with each ticket worth one chocolate treat, for $15 and will need to be purchased in advance. Early ticket pick-up will take place Feb. 8–11. Check-in and pick-up will be at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street.

Visit the town’s website to purchase tickets or find more information.